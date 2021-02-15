Boston Common Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,219 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TCOM. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period.

TCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. New Street Research cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. HSBC raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.22.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $37.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.60. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $37.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of -68.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $2.28. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $805.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

