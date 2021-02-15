Boston Partners Acquires 36,986 Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Boston Partners grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,986 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.19% of Viper Energy Partners worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 391,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 180,550 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 150,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 203,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the period. 33.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $17.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.61. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $23.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 2.64.

VNOM has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Truist raised Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Truist Financial raised Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viper Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

