Boston Partners Acquires 6,650 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 1.11% of SMART Global worth $10,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 80,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 36,795 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 7.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 100.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 100,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 50,459 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SMART Global in the third quarter worth approximately $526,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in SMART Global in the third quarter worth approximately $4,648,000.

Shares of SGH stock opened at $47.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.97. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $47.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $291.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.24 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SMART Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

In other SMART Global news, SVP Alan Marten sold 2,800 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 4,000 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $120,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,240.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,112,800 shares of company stock worth $85,101,305 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

