Boston Partners Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,323.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,569,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,886 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $92,916,000. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.3% during the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,496,000 after buying an additional 717,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,598,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,749,000 after buying an additional 565,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,255,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,780,000 after acquiring an additional 515,935 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $124.47 on Monday. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $75.55 and a 52 week high of $124.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.