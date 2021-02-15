Boston Partners Cuts Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Boston Partners decreased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.07% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $7,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BAH opened at $82.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 20,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,861,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 35,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $3,233,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,799,193 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BAH shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.18.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

