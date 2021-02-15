Boston Partners Has $13.34 Million Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Boston Partners reduced its position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,389 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.63% of Minerals Technologies worth $13,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTX. FMR LLC increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 426,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $69.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.83. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.88%. Analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.73%.

MTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. CL King increased their price objective on Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Minerals Technologies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Jones sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $186,347.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,120.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan J. Hastings sold 5,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $324,478.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

