Boston Partners Has $2.98 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Boston Partners lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,602 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 7,127 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Visa were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 619.6% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 25,237 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 21,730 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC raised its stake in Visa by 5.5% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Visa by 11.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 140,393 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,074,000 after buying an additional 14,542 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in Visa by 2.6% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 8,863 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 96,632 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,398 shares of company stock valued at $17,896,223. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:V opened at $209.96 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $220.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $409.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Visa’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Several brokerages recently commented on V. Raymond James cut their target price on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.64.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

