Boston Partners Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Boston Partners grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 138.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 34,329 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,923.1% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 555.6% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $144.67 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.94. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $144.71.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.