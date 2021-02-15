Boston Partners Reduces Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 678,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,182 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.31% of Huntsman worth $17,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth $8,201,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Huntsman by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 51,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Huntsman by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,843,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,998,000 after purchasing an additional 190,264 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Huntsman by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 435,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,666,000 after purchasing an additional 80,200 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huntsman by 5,603.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 26,951 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HUN shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

In other Huntsman news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $399,118.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUN opened at $28.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.32. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $29.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

