Boston Partners Reduces Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,006 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 127,475 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 34.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after acquiring an additional 71,601 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.5% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 21.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,274,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,747,000 after acquiring an additional 228,114 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $41.93 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $46.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

BK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.