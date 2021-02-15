Boston Partners Sells 1,867 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Boston Partners decreased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,494 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.32% of EMCOR Group worth $15,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EME. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 71.9% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,288,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,247,000 after acquiring an additional 538,991 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3,649.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 501,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,933,000 after acquiring an additional 487,800 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 476.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 247,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,643,000 after acquiring an additional 204,595 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth $15,547,000. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 110.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 158,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 83,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 14,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $1,209,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $877,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EME. Sidoti downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. EMCOR Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.25.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $93.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.58 and its 200 day moving average is $80.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $101.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.

