Boston Partners Sells 26,976 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,976 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.12% of AGNC Investment worth $10,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 711.2% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 909,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,190,000 after purchasing an additional 797,500 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 137,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 13,141 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $948,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $16.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.76. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of -32.06 and a beta of 0.96.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.54.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

