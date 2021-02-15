Boston Partners Sells 5,039 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,039 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Broadcom by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,432,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,621,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $1,059,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total transaction of $30,484,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,393 shares of company stock worth $106,582,391. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $486.32 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $487.02. The firm has a market cap of $197.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $451.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $388.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.59.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

