Boston Partners Sells 56,908 Shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,082,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,908 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.59% of Extended Stay America worth $16,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,484,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,339,000 after purchasing an additional 206,658 shares in the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter worth $666,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Extended Stay America by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 221,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 39,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Extended Stay America by 391.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 178,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 142,551 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Extended Stay America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.72.

STAY opened at $15.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.17. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $15.73.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. This is an increase from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.25.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.