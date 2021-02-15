Boston Partners Sells 6,883 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Boston Partners lessened its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 405,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,883 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $16,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 113,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,406,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,929,000. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

MO opened at $43.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.11. The company has a market capitalization of $80.66 billion, a PE ratio of 120.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $46.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

