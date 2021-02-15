Boston Partners Sells 7,017 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Boston Partners decreased its stake in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,499 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,017 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.17% of CDK Global worth $10,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDK. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in CDK Global by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 171,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,837,000 after purchasing an additional 39,005 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in CDK Global by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in CDK Global by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in CDK Global by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

CDK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $51.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.38. CDK Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.65.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.06 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

