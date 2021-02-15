Boston Partners Sells 9,861 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,083 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,861 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.97% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $15,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGM. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.6% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 3,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 6.8% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 14.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGM opened at $84.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.45. The company has a market cap of $902.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $84.69.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $692,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 530,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,718,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 251,962 shares of company stock worth $18,671,048. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

