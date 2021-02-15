Boston Partners Takes $15.88 Million Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,217,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $15,881,000. Boston Partners owned about 1.08% of Sally Beauty as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBH. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,313,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,174,000 after buying an additional 2,256,249 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $19,292,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 19,812,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,196 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 1,032.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 708,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 646,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,318,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,528,000 after purchasing an additional 635,178 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 11,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $124,169.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,826.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $44,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,359.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 25,350 shares of company stock valued at $313,629. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

SBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sally Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of SBH stock opened at $15.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average of $11.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $17.19.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $936.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.74 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 535.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Sally Beauty Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.