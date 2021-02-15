Bounce Token Price Up 39.7% Over Last 7 Days (BOT)

Bounce Token (CURRENCY:BOT) traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Bounce Token token can now be purchased for about $2,640.85 or 0.05344048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bounce Token has traded up 39.7% against the US dollar. Bounce Token has a market capitalization of $42.63 million and approximately $160.42 million worth of Bounce Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00058141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.11 or 0.00263296 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00086402 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00075840 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00089552 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.72 or 0.00422367 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.05 or 0.00180211 BTC.

About Bounce Token

Bounce Token’s launch date was August 24th, 2017. Bounce Token’s total supply is 86,603 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,144 tokens. Bounce Token’s official message board is medium.com/@bouncefinance . The official website for Bounce Token is bounce.finance . Bounce Token’s official Twitter account is @bodhitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

