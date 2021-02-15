BOX Token Price Down 32.6% Over Last Week (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 42% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 15th. In the last week, BOX Token has traded 32.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. BOX Token has a market capitalization of $667,795.66 and $282.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOX Token token can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00012894 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.45 or 0.00664449 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token Profile

BOX Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 tokens. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BOX Token is box.la . The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling BOX Token

BOX Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

