BP’s (BP) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

BP (LON:BP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 270 ($3.53) price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded BP to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on BP from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 365 ($4.77) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 361.18 ($4.72).

LON BP opened at GBX 261.80 ($3.42) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 272.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 246.70. BP has a twelve month low of GBX 4.82 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The stock has a market capitalization of £53.28 billion and a PE ratio of -2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.22.

In other news, insider Bernard Looney bought 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40) per share, for a total transaction of £312 ($407.63).

BP Company Profile

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

