BriaCoin Price Tops $0.0100 on Major Exchanges (BRIA)

BriaCoin (CURRENCY:BRIA) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. BriaCoin has a market capitalization of $7,434.31 and $10.00 worth of BriaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BriaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BriaCoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

42-coin (42) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150,353.53 or 3.09999999 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

ICOBID (ICOB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PLNcoin (PLNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MiloCoin (MILO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Independent Money System (IMS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About BriaCoin

BriaCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. BriaCoin’s total supply is 743,431 coins. BriaCoin’s official website is briacoin.com . BriaCoin’s official Twitter account is @briacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Briacoin (BRIA) is PoW/PoS cryptocurrency built with Scrypt that offers users fast transactions and low fees. “

Buying and Selling BriaCoin

BriaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BriaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BriaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BriaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

