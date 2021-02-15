Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) will announce $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brightcove’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.03. Brightcove also posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brightcove will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brightcove.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BCOV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Brightcove from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Brightcove from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

Shares of BCOV stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $21.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,362. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Brightcove has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $21.43. The company has a market capitalization of $845.88 million, a P/E ratio of -57.43, a PEG ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.87.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 448.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 43,149 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 558.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.

