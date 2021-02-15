Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Short Interest Down 27.4% in January

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the January 14th total of 4,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 9.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of EAT opened at $66.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.66. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $68.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 117.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $760.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.79 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $35,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $64,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,552,225.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,304 shares of company stock worth $973,046. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2,765.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EAT. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Brinker International from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.24.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

