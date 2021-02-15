British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Short Interest Update

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the January 14th total of 1,490,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,645. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of $27.32 and a 12 month high of $44.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.64 and a 200 day moving average of $35.70. The company has a market capitalization of $87.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.9% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 19,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 6.3% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 31.3% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

