BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 62,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 11,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,927.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,028,480 shares of company stock valued at $103,499,393 in the last three months. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CCL opened at $20.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.66. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $43.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

