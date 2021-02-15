BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Makes New Investment in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,900,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $660,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $530,204.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,710.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $4,382,005.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,133,826 shares of company stock valued at $80,970,627. Company insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NET. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Cloudflare from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $85.95 on Monday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of -220.38 and a beta of -0.02.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

