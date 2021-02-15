BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 123,661 Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 838,114 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 123,661 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.16% of Crescent Point Energy worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 40,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 7.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 161,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 11,347 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 71.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 16,256 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 19,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 76.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 26,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $3.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.94. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $3.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CPG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.75 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.08.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

