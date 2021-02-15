BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 36,994 Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,994 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.08% of Cronos Group worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,227,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cronos Group by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 771,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 184,937 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Cronos Group by 417.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 123,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 99,795 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cronos Group stock opened at $12.27 on Monday. Cronos Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $15.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 2.07.

In related news, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 100,000 shares of Cronos Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $733,000.00. 7.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRON. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Cronos Group from $5.60 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cronos Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

