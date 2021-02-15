Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Holdings Lifted by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 3.5% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $26,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Broadcom by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total value of $30,484,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total transaction of $250,764.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,393 shares of company stock valued at $106,582,391 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO stock traded up $7.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $486.32. 93,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,428. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $487.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $197.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $451.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.55.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.59.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Further Reading: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.