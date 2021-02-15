Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Increased by TCF National Bank

TCF National Bank increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Broadcom by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $623,675,000 after acquiring an additional 457,885 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Broadcom by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,166,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $424,995,000 after acquiring an additional 294,310 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,249,964,000 after acquiring an additional 278,003 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,391,253,000 after acquiring an additional 244,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Broadcom by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,105,248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $402,664,000 after acquiring an additional 243,783 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Argus lifted their price target on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.59.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 14,025 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.90, for a total transaction of $5,959,222.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,556,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total value of $30,484,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 256,393 shares of company stock worth $106,582,391 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $7.93 on Monday, reaching $486.32. 93,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,428. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $487.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $197.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $451.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.55.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.39 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

