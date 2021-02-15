Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 112.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,050 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 3.3% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $19,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $1,059,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total value of $250,764.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,393 shares of company stock worth $106,582,391 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.59.

Shares of AVGO opened at $486.32 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $487.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $451.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $388.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $197.79 billion, a PE ratio of 77.32, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

