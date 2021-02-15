Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,388 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $15,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 615.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,068,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,095,000 after acquiring an additional 918,680 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 645,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,188,000 after acquiring an additional 11,377 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 571,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,418,000 after acquiring an additional 8,587 shares during the period. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 441,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,289,000 after acquiring an additional 17,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BR. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,744.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $3,771,054.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 80,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,209,151.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BR opened at $148.07 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 0.83. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.90 and a 52 week high of $158.36.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

