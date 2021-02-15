Brokerages Anticipate Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) will post $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the highest is $1.48. Abercrombie & Fitch posted earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($0.76). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Abercrombie & Fitch.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.81. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $819.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANF. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.46.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $25.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average of $17.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $26.67.

In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $3,812,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $453,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,141 shares in the company, valued at $932,255.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 134.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter worth about $158,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.