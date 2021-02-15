Brokerages Anticipate Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Banco Santander (Brasil)’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.20. Banco Santander (Brasil) posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 45.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Santander (Brasil) will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Banco Santander (Brasil).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.88.

NYSE BSBR opened at $7.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.61. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $9.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is 10.48%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 115,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 48,699 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,073,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 182,290 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 31,356 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 95,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 42,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 3rd quarter worth about $412,000. Institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento EconÃ´mico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

