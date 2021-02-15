Brokerages Anticipate Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $308.34 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) to report sales of $308.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $302.10 million and the highest is $313.80 million. Chart Industries posted sales of $342.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chart Industries.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $107.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.93.

NASDAQ GTLS opened at $153.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.77 and a beta of 1.78. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $154.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.92.

In other Chart Industries news, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $500,248.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,446,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,585,000 after purchasing an additional 315,436 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,232,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,168,000 after acquiring an additional 235,296 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,942,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 738,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,920,000 after acquiring an additional 366,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 591,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,561,000 after acquiring an additional 16,785 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

