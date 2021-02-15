Brokerages Anticipate Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.50 Billion

Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) will announce sales of $23.50 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Facebook’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.06 billion and the lowest is $21.64 billion. Facebook reported sales of $17.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Facebook will report full year sales of $108.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $103.36 billion to $113.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $129.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $121.77 billion to $135.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share.

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.41.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.28, for a total transaction of $85,956.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,936.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 60,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.83, for a total value of $16,704,991.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,430,330 shares of company stock worth $387,625,670. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Facebook by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. grew its stake in Facebook by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 431,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $117,796,000 after purchasing an additional 119,500 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $399,000. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 29,282 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in Facebook by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 920,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $251,307,000 after purchasing an additional 357,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $270.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $770.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.20.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

