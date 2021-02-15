Brokerages Anticipate Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to Post $2.11 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to post earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.09. Five Below reported earnings per share of $1.96 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $476.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FIVE shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Five Below from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.04.

In other Five Below news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total transaction of $3,194,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,987,590.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 35,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total transaction of $5,747,483.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,228 shares in the company, valued at $41,296,266.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,961 shares of company stock worth $13,844,509 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,050,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $641,383,000 after purchasing an additional 109,573 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,438,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $309,728,000 after purchasing an additional 68,297 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 999,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,834,000 after purchasing an additional 71,722 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 594,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,085,000 after purchasing an additional 47,086 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 36.7% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 511,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,009,000 after purchasing an additional 137,543 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $192.32 on Monday. Five Below has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $197.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 98.63, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.13.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

