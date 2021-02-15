Brokerages Anticipate HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to Post $1.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) will announce earnings per share of $1.09 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. HomeStreet posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 220.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $4.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $4.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $100.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.05 million.

HMST has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

HMST stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,814. HomeStreet has a 1 year low of $18.44 and a 1 year high of $42.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $903.55 million, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.68 and its 200-day moving average is $31.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

In related news, EVP Godfrey B. Evans sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $536,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,642,530.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Green purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 249.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 190,476 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 266,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,618 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 226,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 39,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 51.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 210,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 71,142 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

