Brokerages Anticipate Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $337.08 Million

Equities analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) will post $337.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $333.35 million to $343.00 million. Valley National Bancorp reported sales of $306.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $335.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

VLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $11.25 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.93.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $55,844.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 796,575 shares in the company, valued at $7,702,880.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,395 shares in the company, valued at $3,991,050.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 925.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VLY opened at $11.75 on Monday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.29.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

