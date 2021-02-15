Brokerages Expect Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to Post $1.59 EPS

Analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44. Cardinal Health reported earnings of $1.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full-year earnings of $5.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $6.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cardinal Health.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS.

CAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 311,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,675,000 after purchasing an additional 118,517 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 9,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.86. The stock had a trading volume of 54,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,831. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $60.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4859 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

Read More: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardinal Health (CAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.