Brokerages Expect ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) to report earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). ChemoCentryx posted earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ChemoCentryx.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ChemoCentryx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ChemoCentryx from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $100.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ChemoCentryx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.11.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $92,166.25. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 87,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,845,083.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 9,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $647,377.50. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 87,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,866,820.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,312 shares of company stock valued at $5,790,612. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCXI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 3rd quarter worth about $554,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 314.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,261,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCXI traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.67. The stock had a trading volume of 15,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,203. ChemoCentryx has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $70.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -92.04 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 10.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.66.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

