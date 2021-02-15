Brokerages Expect Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to Announce $1.92 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.92 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gray Television’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.76. Gray Television reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $2.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gray Television.

Several research analysts recently commented on GTN shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In other news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 73,808 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $1,372,828.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 327,178 shares in the company, valued at $6,085,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,095,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,603,000 after buying an additional 85,445 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 14,983.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 943,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 937,543 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 907,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,235,000 after buying an additional 377,470 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 12.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 868,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,956,000 after buying an additional 95,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 283.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 839,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,560,000 after buying an additional 620,801 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GTN opened at $18.66 on Monday. Gray Television has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $22.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

