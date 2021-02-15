Brokerages Expect IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) to post ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for IMAX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.31). IMAX posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMAX will report full-year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.76). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IMAX.

Several analysts recently commented on IMAX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on IMAX from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.60 to $17.90 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.49.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 51.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 16.6% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 310.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,684,000 after acquiring an additional 990,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 71.9% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 613,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 256,917 shares in the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMAX traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $18.64. The stock had a trading volume of 13,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,435. IMAX has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $20.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.61.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

