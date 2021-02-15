Brokerages Expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) to Post $0.96 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $1.00. IPG Photonics reported earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IPG Photonics.
Several research analysts have recently commented on IPGP shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on IPG Photonics from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.45.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,067,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $686,463,000 after purchasing an additional 129,570 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,896,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,260,000 after acquiring an additional 489,602 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 862,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,925,000 after acquiring an additional 89,772 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 618,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,190,000 after acquiring an additional 68,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 456,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,591,000 after acquiring an additional 38,569 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ IPGP traded up $3.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $252.89. The company had a trading volume of 16,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,121. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 10.09. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $98.04 and a 12 month high of $262.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.37 and a beta of 1.48.
About IPG Photonics
IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
