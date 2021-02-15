Brokerages Expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) to Post $0.96 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $1.00. IPG Photonics reported earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IPG Photonics.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IPGP shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on IPG Photonics from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.45.

In other news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total value of $3,503,808.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,723,920.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total value of $1,498,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 85,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,925,001 in the last 90 days. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,067,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $686,463,000 after purchasing an additional 129,570 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,896,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,260,000 after acquiring an additional 489,602 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 862,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,925,000 after acquiring an additional 89,772 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 618,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,190,000 after acquiring an additional 68,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 456,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,591,000 after acquiring an additional 38,569 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP traded up $3.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $252.89. The company had a trading volume of 16,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,121. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 10.09. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $98.04 and a 12 month high of $262.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.37 and a beta of 1.48.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

