Brokerages Expect ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Will Post Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings per share of $1.34 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32. ServiceNow posted earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full-year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $5.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.71 to $7.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOW. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global upgraded ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $566.86.

ServiceNow stock opened at $591.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $238.93 and a 1-year high of $598.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $544.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $503.89. The company has a market cap of $115.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total transaction of $3,912,364.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,706.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total transaction of $20,312,478.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $426,772.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,399 shares of company stock valued at $46,499,111. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

