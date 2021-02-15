Brokerages Expect TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $499.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) to announce $499.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for TCF Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $509.00 million and the lowest is $484.50 million. TCF Financial reported sales of $538.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TCF Financial will report full year sales of $2.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TCF Financial.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $508.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.62 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ TCF opened at $42.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.79. TCF Financial has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $44.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.74%.

In other news, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 21,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $887,338.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TCF Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,359,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,591,000 after acquiring an additional 109,003 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TCF Financial by 24.8% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,664,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,756 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in TCF Financial by 8.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,460,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,831,000 after acquiring an additional 332,170 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in TCF Financial by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,240,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,953,000 after acquiring an additional 717,078 shares during the period. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P raised its position in TCF Financial by 4.5% during the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,772,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,409,000 after acquiring an additional 76,057 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

