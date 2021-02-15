Brokerages Expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to Announce -$0.57 EPS

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.43). TG Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($2.12). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($1.19). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TG Therapeutics.

Several research firms have recently commented on TGTX. B. Riley upped their price target on TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $47.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.06. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $56.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,201,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $361,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $283,000. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TG Therapeutics (TGTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.