Brokerages Expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to Announce -$0.57 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.43). TG Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($2.12). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($1.19). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TG Therapeutics.

Several research firms have recently commented on TGTX. B. Riley upped their price target on TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $47.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.06. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $56.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,201,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $361,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $283,000. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

