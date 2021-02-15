Brokerages Expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $608.87 Million

Equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) will post sales of $608.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $665.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $522.90 million. Vail Resorts posted sales of $924.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.59) by ($0.23). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $131.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $239.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.93.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $287.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $300.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $276.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.08 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 2.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 14.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 11.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at $1,254,000.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

