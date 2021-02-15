Brokerages Expect Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.84 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) will report sales of $25.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Zynex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.65 million to $26.00 million. Zynex posted sales of $14.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynex will report full-year sales of $80.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.16 million to $80.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $143.99 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $154.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zynex.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZYXI shares. Northland Securities lowered shares of Zynex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet cut Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Zynex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Zynex in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 383.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynex in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZYXI stock opened at $19.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average of $14.35. Zynex has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $29.73. The stock has a market cap of $675.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.94 and a beta of 0.60.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

